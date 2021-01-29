Sydney Thunder coach Shane Bond provides Daniel Sams injury update

Sydney Thunder coach Shane Bond is hopeful that all-rounder Daniel Sams will be fit to play his side's next game in the Big Bash League's knockout phase. Sams missed the last three league games because of a concussion and a hand injury.

In Daniel Sams' absence, Sydney Thunder won their last two games comprehensively to finish third on the points table.

Shane Bond, who gave an update on Sams' situation, believes having the 28-year-old back in the playing XI will make a huge difference.

"He's progressing well. He's pretty hopeful that he'll be ready for the game. It's exciting for us, we've played really well without Dan during the last three games. If we get him back, he'll be a huge boost. It'll make a big difference, and it'd mean that we have a fully fit squad. We want him as an allrounder. He's important to us, and when you get to finals, you have to be able to do the job with the bat." said Shane Bond to AAP.

Daniel Sams has seen his stocks rise in the past year. The left-arm seamer made his IPL debut for the Delhi Capitals in 2020 before making his Australia debut in the three-match T20I series against India in December.

Daniel Sams' performance in the ongoing BBL

Daniel Sams has made a considerable impact for the Sydney Thunder this season, despite missing their last three games. Owing to his impressive performances, he was rewarded with a place in the BBL's official Team of the Season, albeit as an X-Factor player.

In seven innings this season, Daniel Sams has accumulated 199 runs at an average of 49.75. The right-handed batsman, whose strike rate is 191.35, has hit 14 sixes, with his best score being 65. The 28-year-old has done well with the ball too, picking up 10 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.59. Sydney Thunder will face the winners of the Adelaide Strikers- Brisbane Heat clash for a place in the final.