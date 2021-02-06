Sydney Thunder release skipper Callum Ferguson before the next BBL season

Sydney Thunder have let go of their skipper, Callum Ferguson, after a fourth-place finish in BBL 2020-21. Ferguson posted a lengthy message on Instagram to inform the fans about his release.

Callum Ferguson, a veteran of 147 T20 matches, joined the Sydney Thunder in 2017/18. He signed a three-year contract with the Sydney-based BBL team back then.

The 36-year-old played four seasons for Thunder before the franchise decided against renewing his contract.

"Unfortunately I was notified yesterday that I will not be offered a contract with @thunderbbl for next season," Callum Ferguson wrote on Instagram.

Publicizing the news of his release, Callum Ferguson posted a group photo with his Sydney Thunder teammates. Ferguson thanked the coaching staff for offering him an opportunity to lead team in the Big Bash League.

Under Ferguson's captaincy, the Sydney Thunder team attained the third position in the league stage. They earned a place in the Knockout match, where the Brisbane Heat defeated them to progress to the Challenger.

Ferguson was one of the only two Sydney Thunder batsmen to aggregate over 400 runs for his team. The other batsman was Alex Hales - the tournament's highest run-scorer.

Callum Ferguson looking forward to joining a new team before BBL 2021-22

Callum Ferguson scored three fifties in BBL 2020-21.

BBL 2020-21 culminated on Saturday with the Sydney Sixers retaining their title. Callum Ferguson has retired from first-class cricket; however, the right-handed batsman is in no mood to call it a day on his BBL career. In the final part of his Instagram post, Ferguson wrote:

"I have loved every minute on & off the field with this playing group, the last 4 years have been a great ride! I am now looking forward to what my playing future holds in the @bbl."