Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 4 (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Suyash Sharma

A total of 18 games took place on the fourth day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 with 36 teams participating. Let's take a look at how the teams fared and its impact on the standings.

Putting our focus on Group A, Mumbai and Hyderabad secured their fourth consecutive victories against J&K and Mizoram, respectively. Chhattisgarh and Baroda were back to their winning ways against Meghalaya and Haryana, respectively.

Haryana and Mizoram suffered defeats in their respective games against Baroda and Hyderabad after earning victories in their last games. J&K and Meghalaya registered their fourth consecutive defeat to stay in the bottom two spots on the table.

In Group B, Kerala is the table topper with 16 points and a net run rate of 1.406. Assam surged up to the second spot after bagging a win against Sikkim. Bihar and Sikkim have bagged four consecutive losses in this particular group.

Moving to Group C, Punjab, Goa, and Gujarat secured 12 points to bag the top three spots in the standings. Unfortunately, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh bagged their fourth consecutive defeats to occupy the bottom two spots.

Group D saw Vidarbha occupying the top position on the standings with 12 points. Maharashtra, Bengal, and Jharkhand have secured eight points. However, Puducherry is yet to find a win this season.

In Group E, Delhi is having a commanding season with 14 points at a net run rate of 1.327. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, is occupying the second rank with 10 points. Uttar Pradesh moved up after claiming a win against Nagaland. Karnataka and MP are in the middle spot on the standings with six points apiece.

On that note, let's take a look at the updated leading run-getters and wicket-takers list for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List (Image Credit:-BCCI Domestic)

Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma continued his good form with the willow and has scored 252 runs off four innings at an average of 63. Bihar opening batter Bipin Saurabh accumulated 241 runs at an average of 60.25 to secure the second rank on the standings.

Assam skipper Riyan Parag jumped up to the third spot, having amassed 235 runs from four innings at an average of 117.5. Kerala star batter Vishnu Vinod continued to shine with the willow, with 227 runs from four innings. Chandigarh batter Manan Vohra has racked up 216 runs to be at the fifth position.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List (Image Credit:-BCCI Domestic)

Hyderabad pacer T Ravi Teja has scalped 14 wickets till now to strengthen his top position on the bowling chart. Odisha medium pacer D Pradhan jumped up to occupy the second rank, with nine wickets.

Baroda speedster Atit Sheth has racked up nine wickets to secure the third rank. Delhi leggie Suyash Sharma has bagged eight wickets to settle with the fourth position. Railways left-arm spinner Akash Pandey slid down to the fifth rank, having picked up eight scalps.