Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 8 (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the first pre-quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Uttar Pradesh secured a six-wicket win against Gujarat to move further in their campaign. Meanwhile, Assam defeated Bengal by eight wickets in the second pre-quarter-final to qualify for the second last-8 stage match.

Moving to the first game of the day, Gujarat batted first after losing the toss. They posted a below-par total on the PCA surface. No.3 batter Deepak Chauhan was the top-scorer with 32 runs for his side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar shone with the ball for Uttar Pradesh in the first innings, scalping a three-wicket haul. Mohsin Khan scalped two crucial wickets with Nitish Rana, Jasmer Dhankhar, and Kartik Tyagi bagging one wicket apiece.

In the chase, UP openers Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma lost their wickets quite early. Nitish Rana, batting at no.3, scored a match-winning 71-run knock off 49 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes. He received substantial support from Sameer Rizvi, who scored 30 runs to seal the deal in 18.4 overs.

In the second pre-quarter-final, Bengal batted first and racked up a total of 138/8 in 20 overs. Karan Lal, batting in the lower order, top-scored for the side with 24 runs from 20 balls. Akash Sengupta was the wrecker-in-chief for Assam with a three-fer.

In the chase, Riyan Parag continued his good form, smacking an unbeaten 50 off 31 balls. Impact player Bishal Roy also contributed with 45* at no.3 to take their side home in 17.5 overs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List (Image Credit:-BCCI Domestic)

Assam star batter Riyan Parag is the current leading run-scorer of the tournament with 490 runs from eight innings at an average of 122.5. Bihar opener Bipin Saurabh ended the season with 420 runs from seven innings to secure the second spot.

Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma is holding on to the third position with 396 runs. Kerala hard-hitting batter Vishnu Vinod smacked 346 runs from seven innings to occupy the fourth position. Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai secured the fifth rank, amassing 336 runs from seven innings.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List (Image Credit:-BCCI Domestic)

Hyderabad medium-pacer T Ravi Teja is the current leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps. Delhi leggie Suyash Sharma secured the second rank with 15 wickets from five innings.

Baroda pacer Atit Sheth occupied the third position with 15 wickets at an average of 11.73. Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande holds on to the fourth slot with 15 wickets. Odisha's D Pradhan racked up 15 scalps from seven innings to make it to the fifth rank.

Notably, UP pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar settled at the seventh position with 14 scalps.