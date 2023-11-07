Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Final (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma

Punjab secured their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 title after defeating Baroda by 20 runs in the high-scoring grand finale. Interestingly, Punjab’s win came after ending as the runner-up on four occasions in previous editions.

After losing the toss, Punjab batted first and racked up a dominating total of 223/4 in 20 overs. Anmolpreet Singh's 113-run knock off 61 balls, featuring 10 fours and six sixes was crucial in putting up a whopping total.

Nehal Wadhera slammed 61 off 27 balls, including six fours and four sixes. Soyeb Sopariya, Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth bagged a wicket each for Baroda in the first innings.

In the chase, Baroda were in the contest till the last over of the game, thanks to Abhimanyu Singh's 61-run knock off 42 balls and Krunal Pandya's 45. In the death overs, Vishnu Solanki's cameo was impressive, scoring 28 off 11 balls.

It was Arshdeep Singh, who turned the game on its head, scalping four wickets in in the death. He scalped the crucial wickets of Abhimanyu Singh, Krunal Pandya, Shivalik Sharma and Bhanu Pania.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Assam skipper Riyan Parag ended the season as the leading run-getter with 510 runs from 10 innings at an average of 85. Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma amassed 485 runs with a strike rate of 193.22 to secure the second rank.

Bihar opener Bipin Saurabh occupied the third rank, amassing 420 runs at an average of 70. Kerala hard-hitting batter Vishnu Vinod settled with the fourth position, accumulating 362 runs at an average of 51.85.

Punjab top-order batter Anmolpreet Singh jumped up 21 spots to carry the fifth spot, scoring 355 runs at an average of 44.38.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Baroda's Atit Sheth ended up as Baroda's leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets from nine innings, securing the campaign’s third position overall. For Punjab, Siddharth Kaul was the star bowler, bagging 16 scalps from 10 innings.

Hyderabad's T Ravi Teja was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps. Delhi leg-spinner Suyash Sharma occupied the second rank with 18 wickets.

Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Tushar Deshpande were the fourth and fifth-ranked bowlers with 16 scalps apiece.