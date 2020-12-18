T10 League 2020/21: Team Abu Dhabi retain Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando ahead of season 4

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will get underway next month. The home franchise announced their player retention list on Friday (December 18). T20 specialist Luke Wright will represent Team Abu Dhabi next year along with Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, and Rohan Mustafa.

Luke Wright has become a big name in T20 cricket with his top-quality performances in various leagues. Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando recently won the Lanka Premier League with the Jaffna Stallions.

Hayden Walsh has improved as a cricketer in the last few years, while Rohan Mustafa is one of the top cricketers in the UAE. Team Abu Dhabi declared their four retained players via the following tweet.

🔥OUR RETENTIONS🔥



🇦🇪 Rohan Mustafa ✅

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @lukewright204 ✅

🇱🇰 Avishka Fernando ✅

🇦🇬 Hayden Walsh ✅



We are honoured that these incredible players are returning to #TeamAbuDhabi for Season 4️⃣ of the #AbuDhabiT10 💪@AbuDhabiSC pic.twitter.com/RLsisViEOc — Team Abu Dhabi Cricket (@TeamADCricket) December 18, 2020

Team Abu Dhabi narrowly missed out on a top 4 spot in the previous T10 League

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is the only ICC-sanctioned T10 cricket tournament across the globe. The Maratha Arabians emerged as the champions in the previous season. Big names like DJ Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Chris Lynn, and Yuvraj Singh played for the Arabians last year.

Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi finished at the sixth position with six points in six games. Second-placed Qalandars had seven points to their name, and Team Abu Dhabi missed out on a place in the next round by a close margin.

Nevertheless, the Abu Dhabi-based franchise will be keen to make it big in the upcoming season. Luke Wright was their best batsman last year, with 208 runs in six innings. Avishka Fernando aggregated 71 runs in three games.

Cricket’s most exciting format is back! 🏏🔥



The #AbuDhabiT10 is returning to Zayed Cricket Stadium for the 4th edition of the tournament!



🗓 28 January - 6 February, 2021

🏟 Zayed Cricket Stadium

📍 Abu Dhabi

@AbuDhabiCricket @dctabudhabi @AbuDhabiSC pic.twitter.com/8EN439iXtk — Team Abu Dhabi Cricket (@TeamADCricket) October 9, 2020

Speaking about Rohan Mustafa, the Emirati player could not make much of an impact as he took only one wicket and scored no runs in five matches. Still, the team management has backed him. It will be interesting to see which other players join Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League.