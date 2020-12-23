T10 League 2021: Delhi Bulls players list, full squad and new players

The Delhi Bulls have put together an impressive squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. The team finished 7th in the Super League last time out and will be looking to improve their performance in the latest season of the Abu Dhabi T20 League.

The Delhi Bulls had already announced T20 veteran Dwayne Bravo as their captain for the tournament. With the all-rounder’s vast experience, the Delhi Bulls will be aiming to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Before the draft, the team had already secured the signing of West Indies opener Evin Lewis ahead of season four. Other players that were retained by the Delhi Bulls were Caribbean all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, United States' pace bowler Ali Khan, former Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi, and Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

The Delhi Bulls came into the Abu Dhabi T10 Draft 2020 with eight slots to fill. Their first pick was Dasun Shanaka, with the Sri Lankan picked after a lot of discussion between Andy Flower and Azhar Mahmood.

The second player to be drafted by the Delhi Bulls was Adam Lyth. The Yorkshire cricketer is a left-handed opening batsman and moves to the Delhi Bulls after playing for the Maratha Arabians last season. With a strike rate of nearly 200, Adam Lyth can form a destructive opening partnership with Evin Lewis this season.

Young Afghan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the next cricketer to join the Delhi Bulls. Fast bowler Fidel Edwards was also picked by the Delhi Bulls, with the pacer joining the West Indian contingent in the team.

Coming to the UAE contingent, the Delhi Bulls first picked off-spinner Shiraz Ahmed. The team management then opted for right-arm medium fast bowler Kashif Daud. Wrapping up with the emerging players, the Delhi Bulls drafted Waqar Salamkheil, Ahmed Bhat and Nyeem Young to complete their squad.

Who is the Delhi Bulls’ icon player?

Dwayne Bravo is set to represent and lead the Delhi Bulls in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. After playing for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 champions Maratha Arabians last year, Dwayne Bravo has once again linked up with coach Andy Flower.

The all-rounder is one of the most experienced cricketers to play white-ball cricket, and Dwayne Bravo’s presence will certainly act as a boost for the Delhi Bulls side. Under the West Indian’s leadership, the Delhi Bulls are set to have a solid campaign.

Delhi Bulls full squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Icon player: Dwayne Bravo

Retained player: Evin Lewis (Direct Signing), Ali Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford

Drafted players: Dasun Shanaka, Adam Lyth, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fidel Edwards, Shiraz Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil, Nyeem Young, Ahmed Bhat