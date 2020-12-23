T10 League 2021: Pune Devils players list, full squad and new players

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Draft took place on Wednesday night in the UAE. The Karnataka Tuskers franchise has rebranded itself as the Pune Devils for the fourth edition of the tournament.

The owners opted for a complete revamp as they released all players before the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Draft. The Pune Devils announced Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera as their icon player for the upcoming tournament. In the pre-season signing window, they also roped in Pakistani fast bowler Mohammed Amir.

The Pune Devils signed 14 players in the T10 League Draft. Former Chennai Super Kings wicket-keeper Sam Billings joined the team and the franchise also secured Kings XI Punjab pacer Hardus Viljoen's services.

Sri Lankan veterans Ajantha Mendis and Chamara Kapugedara will look to turn back the clock and will don the Pune Devils jersey in the T10 League. The team also showed interest in the Caribbean star Devon Thomas during the Draft.

To complete the squad, the Pune Devils signed various local and emerging players. Vritiya Aravind, who has done an excellent job in the United Arab Emirates' domestic leagues, became a part of the Pune-based T10 League franchise. On the whole, most bases seem to be covered for the Pune Devils.

Their only weakness could be the over-reliance on the local players in the batting unit.

Who is the Pune Devils' icon player in T10 League?

As mentioned earlier, Thisara Perera is the Pune Devils' icon player in the T10 League 2021.

Icon player: Thisara Perera

Retained players: Mohammad Amir (signed)

Drafted players: Hardus Viljoen, Sam Billings, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Darwish Rasooli, Nasir Hossain, Kenar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Dinesh Kumar, Vritiya Aravind, Karan KC, Munis Ansari