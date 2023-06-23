T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 24 of the league?

Vitality T20 Blast 2023 action continued on the 24th Day as five important games were played across both groups. In the South Group, Middlesex ended their 10-game losing streak in style as they recorded the highest ever run chase in the history of the tournament.

Chasing a record total of 254, Middlesex won the game by seven wickets with four balls to spare. Sussex and Essex also won their respective games and progressed further in the competition.

In the North Group, Warwickshire extended their undefeated streak to four as they secured a four-run victory over Yorkshire in a hard-fought game. Meanwhile, Worcestershire also won their game against Nottinghamshire and moved to second place in the T20 Blast points table with 14 points.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the international players fared on the 24th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

International players' performance on Day 24 of T20 Blast 2023

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) - 0 (1)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) - 1 (2) & 0/25 (3.3)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire) - 1/23 (3)

Mitchell Santner (Worcestershire) - 13 (16) & 2/31 (4)

Usama Mir (Worcestershire) - 1/19 (4)

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) - 10 (8) & 1/17 (2.2)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex) - 11 (14) & 0/28 (4)

Shadab Khan (Sussex) - 28 (14) & 4/27 (4)

George Garton (Sussex) - 1/25 (3)

Will Jacks (Surrey) - 96 (45) & 0/30 (3)

Sam Curran (Surrey) - 6 (5) & 0/55 (4)

Tom Curran (Surrey) - 6 (6)

Jamie Overton (Surrey) - 18 (9)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) - 0 (2) & 0/47 (4)

Sean Abbott (Surrey) - 11 (7) & 0/20 (1)

Chris Jordan (Surrey) - 16 (7) & 2/41 (4)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) - 21 (10) & 1/32 (4)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) - 10 (7) & 2/22 (4)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) - 13 (7)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) - 21 (17)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) - 20 (9) & 1/26 (4)

Dom Bess (Yorkshire) - 10 (3) & 1/16 (3)

Dan Lawrence (Essex) - 52 (36)

Daniel Sams (Essex) - 3 (6) & 1/18 (3)

Simon Harmer (Essex) - 25 (11) & 0/26 (3)

Shane Snator (Essex) - 1 (3) & 2/28 (3)

Joe Denly (Kent) - 76 (32) & 0/12 (1)

George Linde (Kent) - 2/32 (4)

Grant Stewart (Kent) - 2/41 (3)

Wes Agar (Kent) - 2/30 (3)

