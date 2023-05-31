T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 9, May 31

As the T20 Blast 2023 continues, cricket fans can look forward to three exciting games on May 31, 2023.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Northamptonshire vs Birmingham Bears and Hampshire vs Surrey matches from the T20 Blast 2023 will be available for fans to watch live on Fancode.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan at Merchant Taylor’s School Ground, Northwood, at 9:00 pm IST (Live on Fancode)

Northamptonshire vs Birmingham Bears at The County Ground, Northampton, at 11:00 pm IST (Live on Fancode)

Hampshire vs Surrey at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton, at 11:30 pm IST (Live on Fancode)

More about Day 9 games of T20 Blast 2023

The first game, taking place at Northwood, is a South Group fixture between Middlesex and Glamorgan scheduled for 9 pm IST.

The second game of the day, set for 11 pm IST in Northampton, is a North Group clash between Northamptonshire and Birmingham Bears, played under lights. At 11:30 pm IST in Southampton, a South Group game between Hampshire and Surrey will take place.

Middlesex, who have had a tough start in the T20 Blast 2023, losing all three games, will be determined to turn their fortunes around against Glamorgan. With an opportunity to secure their first win, Middlesex will look to showcase their skills and find their winning rhythm.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan has had a relatively better start, winning one of their two games played. They come in with confidence, aiming to build on their success and secure another win.

Moving on to the South Group, Surrey have been performing well, winning two out of three games. They will be eager to continue their winning streak and maintain their strong position in the standings.

Hampshire, meanwhile, have had a decent start to their campaign, winning one of two games. They will look to build on their early success and secure another win.

In the North Group, both Nottingham and Birmingham Bears have played three games. The Bears have had a fabulous start, winning all three games. Nottingham, meanwhile, stumbled in one of their games and will look to bounce back.

