T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Dawid Malan and Ben Green top the charts – Updated after Day 18

On Day 18 of the T20 Blast 2023, 16 teams were in action. It was a day of intense battles and rivetting action, causing massive changes in the bowling and batting charts.

In the first game in Worcester, Warwickshire posted a strong total of 196-5. In response, Worcestershire only managed 175-6. In the next game between Kent and Middlesex at Lord's. Kent put up an impressive total of 228-3 against a depleted bowling lineup. Middlesex responded with only 215-7.

In the game in Taunton, Surrey batted first, setting up a 196-run target for Somerset, who only managed 167-9. In Northampton, Lancashire beat Northamptonshire by 35 runs. Batting first, Lancashire scored 205 before restricting the opposition to 169-9.

The game in Leeds saw Leicestershire batting first and scoring 195-5. Yorkshire chased down the target with eight wickets and 11 deliveries to spare. Durham and Derbyshire met in Chester le Street. The game ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 178, Derbyshire batting second.

In the next game, Sussex set up a 184-run target for Hampshire, who only managed 177-9. The final game of the day saw Essex beat Glamorgan by four wickets, chasing downa 176-run target at Chelmsford with 24 deliveries to spare.

Dawid Malan tops T20 Blast batting charts

Dawid Malan has risen to the top slot after a magnificent knock of 79 against Leicestershire. He has 488 runs at an average of 69.71 in nine games.

Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen drops to second place after managing only 20 against Durham on Friday. Madsen has 451 runs, averaging 64.42, in nine games.

Warwickshire's Sam Hain has slipped to third despite a 100 against Nottinghamshire, after managing only 35 in the previous game.

Ben Green - T20 Blast Top wicket-taker after Day 18

T20 Blast 2023 Most Wickets standings

Although Ben Green's four-wicket haul didn't contribute to his team's win, he has cemented his place as the top-wicket taker of T20 Blast 2023 after Day 18. Ben has 20 wickets in nine games.

Nathan Sowter of Durham has slipped to second position after managing only one wicket against Derbyshire on Friday. Sowter has 18 wickets in nine games.

Jordan Thompson of Yorkshire is in third place. He picked a single against Leicestershire and has 16 wickets in nine games.

