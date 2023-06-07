T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Madsen and Green top the charts – Updated after Day 14

On Tuesday, June 6, four matches of the T20 Blast 2023 took place, with two matches from the South Group and two matches from the North Group. These matches brought some changes to the batting and bowling charts.

In the first South Group match held at Radlett, Hampshire faced Middlesex. Hampshire set a target of 165 runs for Middlesex, scoring 164 runs for the loss of six wickets. Middlesex fought hard but fell short by five runs, as they managed 159 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

In the North Group match held at Leicester, Yorkshire took on Leicestershire. Yorkshire batted first and posted a total of 156 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In response, Leicestershire struggled to chase the target and were bowled out for 126 runs, giving Yorkshire a convincing 30-run victory.

Another North Group encounter took place at Chester-le-Street between Northamptonshire and Durham. Northamptonshire set a target of 162 runs for Durham, scoring 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Durham, with a strong batting performance, chased down the target with seven balls to spare, reaching 162 runs for the loss of six wickets, winning the match by four wickets.

The final match of the day saw Sussex vs Essex. Sussex managed to score 147 runs in their innings, but Essex comfortably chased down the target with 31 balls remaining. Essex scored 149 runs for the loss of five wickets, winning the match by five wickets.

Dawid Malan replaces Sam Hain in third place

James Vince of Hampshire and Wayne Madsen of Derbyshire have exchanged places at the top of the batting leaderboard.

Madsen now holds the first position, with an impressive 392 runs from six innings. On the other hand, Vince is now second with 356 runs from six innings.

Another significant change in the rankings involves Dawid Malan of Yorkshire, who has climbed up the ladder to the third position, replacing Warwickshire's Sam Hain.

With 330 runs from seven innings, Malan has showcased his batting prowess and has become a vital contributor to his team in the tournament.

Pat Brown retains the third spot in the wicket-takers list

Due to Brett D Oliveira's team not being in action on Tuesday, there has been a change in the bowling rankings of the T20 Blast 2023. Oliveira has slipped down in the standings and has been replaced by Ben Green, who now holds the top spot. Green has been in remarkable form, claiming 14 wickets from six innings.

Another bowler who has made a significant leap in the rankings is Nathan Sowter. With an impressive performance, Sowter has risen to the second position in the standings. He has accumulated 13 wickets from six innings.

Pat Brown, who had previously secured the third spot, has managed to retain his position in the rankings. Despite playing one match fewer than some of the other bowlers, Brown has taken 12 wickets from five innings.

