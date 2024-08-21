KCC T20I Tri-nations Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kuwait vs Hong Kong, Match 1

The T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, August 21. The opening game was played between Kuwait and Hong Kong at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. In a close contest, Kuwait emerged victorious by four wickets.

Having started their campaign on a winning note, Kuwait have grabbed two points and moved to the top of the points table. They have boosted their net run rate to +0.573.

Hong Kong are at the bottom of the points table after suffering a loss on Wednesday. They have a net run rate of -0.573. Malaysia are placed second on the points table. They will be playing their opening game of the T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024 on Thursday against the upbeat Kuwait.

Trending

Kuwait get off to a winning start in the T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024

In the opening game of the T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024, Kuwait won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan led the charge with the bat at number three and scored 57 off 35 balls. He played some wonderful strokes and was well-supported by Babar Hayat (41 off 22).

Hong Kong lost wickets in clusters at the back end of the innings and finished on 168/8. Kuwait pulled back things brilliantly. Adnan Idrees picked up three wickets for them and conceded only 20 runs in his three overs.

In reply, Clinto Anto (33) and Meet Bhavsar (30) contributed in the first half of the chase. The game went down the wire and Bilal Tahir’s fantastic knock of unbeaten 36 off 23 balls steered Kuwait across the line in the penultimate over with four wickets in hand.

Ateeq Iqbal and Yasim Murtaza grabbed two scalps each for Hong Kong and took the game deep but it wasn’t enough as Kuwait chased down the total with seven balls to spare.

Kuwait got off to a winning start to the T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas Hong Kong will be hoping to grab their first win in their next game against Malaysia on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️