KCC T20I Tri-nations Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kuwait vs Malaysia, Match 2

Kuwait locked horns with Malaysia in the second match of the T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024. The Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur hosted this exciting clash in which Malaysia emerged victorious.

With the convincing win, Malaysia have jumped to the top of the points table with two points and a net run rate to +1.130. It was the first loss of the T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024 for Kuwait, who slipped to second spot. They have two points as well and a net run rate of -0.610. Hong Kong, meanwhile, are yet to get on the board and are in third position with a net run rate of -0.573.

Pavandeep Singh and Muhammad Amir star in Malaysia’s win over Kuwait in T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024

Malaysia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match of the T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024. The decision paid off as they and didn’t allow the Kuwait’s batters to get away.

Only Meet Bhavsar (14) and skipper Mohammed Aslam (16) got to double digits for Kuwait as they were bundled out for a paltry total of 70 in 15.5 overs.

Pavandeep Singh was outstanding with the ball for Malaysia. He picked up 4/16 in 3.5 overs, which also included a maiden. Muhammad Amir was also exceptional and registered figures of 3/20 in his four overs.

Chasing the modest total, Malaysian skipper Syed Aziz opened the batting and held the innings together nicely after the middle-order faltered. Aziz scored 35 before falling with 10 required to win.

Muhammad Amir's 17-ball 15 helped them chase down the total in 15.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Adnan Idrees grabbed two wickets for Kuwait. They tried hard but there weren’t enough runs on the board to defend as they suffered their first loss of the tournament.

With the five-wicket win over Kuwait, Malaysia started their T20 International Tri-nations Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum when they will face Hong Kong on Friday, August 23.

