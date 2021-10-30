T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and wickets standings after Pakistan vs Afghanistan (updated)

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Friday to maintain their perfect start to their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign.

Babar Azam top-scored with 51 runs as Pakistan chased down 148 thanks to Asif Ali's stunning seven-ball 25.

Earlier in the day, West Indies won their first match of this year's edition of the tournament, beating Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller.

After Friday's matches, Bangladesh players continued to dominate the batting charts.

Mahmudullah leads the table with 150 runs in six matches, while Mohammad Naim is behind him in second place with 148 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim is third with 143 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan has 131 runs in fourth place.

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa completes the top five with 129 runs.

Babar Azam, with his second half-century of the tournament, moved close behind Rajapaksa in 6th with 128 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan managed to score only eight runs against Afghanistan, but it was enough to see him move up from 10th to 9th.

T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead wicket charts

T20 World Cup updated bowling charts after Friday's matches.

Despite going wicket-less against West Indies, Shakib Al Hasan remained the top wicket-taker in the 2021 T20 World Cup after Friday's matches. He has 11 scalps to his name.

Scotland's Josh Davey is behind him with nine wickets. Meanwhile Mustafizur Rahman and the Sri Lanka trio of Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga all have eight scalps apiece.

Mahedi Hasan scalped two against the Windies to move up to seven wickets along with Namibia's Jan Fylinck.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Afghanistan spin twins Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have six wickets apiece. That is also the case for Papua New Guinea seamer Kabua Morea and Ireland's Curtis Campher.

Rashid Khan took two wickets on Friday against Pakistan and, in the process, became the fastest to 100 T20 International (T20I) wickets.

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the day's game on Saturday. Meanwhile England and Australia will face off in the evening match in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1.

