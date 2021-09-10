T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka provisional squad announced; Dinesh Chandimal returns, Shanaka to continue as skipper

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named its provisional squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Dinesh Chandimal, who has been out of the reckoning in white-ball cricket over the past few series, has surprisingly received a recall from selectors for the World Cup.

The team management will hope that former skipper Chandimal's presence will lend experience and provide stability to the inexperienced Lankan middle order.

After impressing in the series against India, spinner Akila Dananjaya also found a place in the squad. Dasun Shanaka will captain the side with exciting middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva as his deputy.

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Captain), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pulina Tharanga.

The current list comprises 19 members. It is a provisional roster, and not the final squad. The named players will participate in the series against South Africa, which commences on Friday (September 10).

After the end of the series, the selectors will finalize the main squad of 15 members and announce a couple of names as traveling reserves. Fringe players will now be looking to perform well against South Africa and earn a place in Sri Lanka's final 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka will have to play qualifiers to earn a Super-12 spot

Here are the groups for Round 1(Qualifying Round):

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman

Sri Lanka's journey to the World Cup will commence on October 18 with a clash against Namibia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They will then face Ireland and the Netherlands on October 20 and 22 respectively.

If Sri Lanka find a place in the top half of the points table during the qualifiers, they will earn a spot in one of the Super 12 groups.

