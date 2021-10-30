T20 World Cup 2021: Whatever record Kohli creates, Babar Azam comes from behind and overtakes it” - Aakash Chopra hails Pakistan skipper

Former India batter Aakash Chopra praised Pakistan’s Babar Azam for becoming the fastest captain to score 1000 runs in T20Is. Azam achieved the feat during the course of his half-century against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai on Friday.

Azam reached the landmark in 26 innings, going past the previous record set by Indian captain Virat Kohli, who got there in 30 innings. Earlier this year, the Pakistan skipper became the fastest batter to score 2000 runs in T20I cricket. Azam got to the figure in 52 innings, once again overtaking Kohli, who needed 56 innings to reach the landmark.

Praising Azam, Chopra quipped that the Pakistan captain seems to be making it a habit of breaking records created by Kohli. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricket analyst stated:

“During his innings, Babar Azam became the fastest to 1000 T20I runs as a captain. The earlier record was held by Virat Kohli. Azam seems to be chasing Kohli. Whatever record Kohli creates, Babar Azam comes from behind and overtakes it! He’s brilliant and was like a glue in the run chase.”

Azam scored 51 from 47 in the Super 12 clash against Afghanistan before being cleaned up by Rashid Khan. Chopra pointed out that the Pakistan skipper timed his innings perfectly, lifting his strike rate when the team needed quick runs. He explained:

“The good thing (for Azam) is that someone or the other keeps scoring at a swift pace at the other end. Mohammad Rizwan got out early for a change but Fakhar Zaman came in and started playing his shots right away. After Fakhar lost his rhythm, Babar accelerated.”

After Azam was dismissed, Pakistan lost their way a bit. However, Asif Ali (25* off 7) struck four sixes in the 19th over to seal victory for his side.

“He is struggling” - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali. Pic: Getty Images

While Pakistan have won three out of three T20 World Cup 2021 games so far, the form of speedster Hasan Ali is a cause of concern for the team. In the three matches, Ali has registered figures of 2/44, 0/26 and 1/38.

Chopra agreed that the Pakistan pacer is struggling for rhythm and elaborated:

“The partnership between Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib highlighted Hasan Ali’s poor bowling form. He gave around 20 runs in an over, bowled a no-ball and is going for plenty as well. He is struggling, there is no doubt about that. Apart from him, Pakistan are a complete bowling package. Apart from that, (Mohammad) Hafeez’s batting is another concern.”

Ali conceded 21 runs in his last over against Afghanistan, the 18th of the innings, as he was slammed for one six and two fours. Pakistan, however, went on to win the contest by five wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar