T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes on Pakistan's middling batting performance in a paltry chase against Netherlands

Pakistan finally got off the mark in T20 World Cup 2022 with a win against the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30, at the Gabba in Brisbane. All-rounder Shadab Khan played a starring role for his side with an incisive three-wicket spell in the first innings, which helped him win the Player of the Match award.

The Netherlands batted first in the contest and struggled against a potent bowling attack. A collective bowling effort from Men in Green helped them confine the Dutch side to 91/9 in 20 overs. Colin Ackermann (27) and Scott Edwards (15) were the only batters to score in double digits.

Shadab Khan scalped three, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. ended up with two wickets. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf picked up one wicket apiece.

In a paltry chase, Pakistan lost their skipper Babar Azam cheaply in the second over. Mohammad Rizwan (49) then played a sedate knock and took his side ahead at a modest pace.

Fakhar Zaman (20 off 16) and Shan Masood (12 off 16 balls) also failed to get quick runs to improve Pakistan's net run-rate. The Men in Green finally reached 95/4 in 13.5 overs and won the match by six wickets.

Cricket fans on social media gave their reactions on Babar Azam's side's batting performance through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We should be chasing better than this" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Captain Babar reflected on his team's performance in the match at the post-match presentation and said:

"Definitely, very happy with both bowling and batting. The length was crucial on this surface, there was bounce from a good length. The plan was to bowl in good areas and stick to our lengths. To be honest, we should be chasing much better than this.

He added:

"We lost 4 wickets, if we have lost 1 or 2 wickets, it would have been better than this. We are looking forward to the next matches and will hopefully do well in the coming matches."

Babar Azam and co will next face South Africa on November 3 in Sydney.

