"T20 World Cup would probably be my final game" - David Warner opens up on his retirement date

Australian batter David Warner has stated that he would likely play his final international game at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Warner is currently in England gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. The all-important clash is scheduled to get underway on June 7 at the Oval.

Speaking on the sidelines of Australia's training session in Beckenham on Saturday, June 3, Warner underlined his future in international cricket.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner told reporters.

"I want to play that 2024 World Cup," he added. "It is something that is on the back of my mind. We've got a lot of cricket before that, and then I think it stops from February. So for me, then I'll have to play IPL some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play in June.

"There will be a bit of cricket around to play. Who knows I might go back and play a Shield game for New South Wales."

Warner still remains one of the fiercest T20 batters in world cricket. With plenty of T20 leagues taking place all around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Victorian will get enough games to keep himself in shape for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series" - David Warner on his Test future

David Warner, 36, also indicated that he is keen to end his Test career following Australia's Test against Pakistan at his home ground in Sydney in January 2024.

The dashing left-handed batter stressed that he won't be playing the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series," Warner said.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then," he added.

David Warner will look to make the most of the upcoming six Tests (one versus India and five against England) in the UK to push his red-ball career until February next year.

