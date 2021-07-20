Tabraiz Shamsi shuts racist fan with a fitting reply

South Africa's left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi slammed a fan's racist remarks on Twitter with a fitting reply. According to a rule set by Cricket South Africa, six out of the eleven players have to be non-white and two of those six need to be of African ethnicity.

Knowing this, one fan on Twitter took a dig at Tabraiz Shamsi, claiming that he was picked ahead of all-rounder Simon Harmer in the playing XI only because of his ethnicity. The fan replied to one of Tabraiz Shamsi's tweets where the spinner dedicated his performance against Ireland to his son. Here's what the fan tweeted:

"One Day Tell Ur Son The Story That I Got Selected In @OfficialCSA ahead of @Simon_Harmer_ owing to my skin colour. He will feel doubly proud."

One Day Tell Ur Son The Story That I Got Selected In @OfficialCSA ahead of @Simon_Harmer_ owing to my skin colour. He will feel doubly proud — Muzzafar (@d_muzzafar) July 20, 2021

Tabraiz Shamsi gave a heartwarming reply to racist fan

Tabraiz Shamsi had all the right to be extremely angry with the tweet of the fan, but he took a rather subtle route to give a befitting reply. Shamsi stated that his son would be happy to know that his father was playing for South Africa on merit and not because of his color.

He also made it clear that he had full respect for Harmer's talent as a bowler. Here is what Shamsi Tweeted:

"Dont you worry...my son will know his dad played for South Africa because he was good enough to play for his country! Through his hard work n his dedication to do his job honestly & as best as he could do it every single day (Simon is an exceptional bowler btw)"

Dont you worry...my son will know his dad played for South Africa because he was good enough to play for his country!



Through his hard work n his dedication to do his job honestly & as best as he could do it every single day



(Simon is an exceptional bowler btw)#SayNoToRacism https://t.co/DfmkNYZf54 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 20, 2021

Tabraiz Shamsi has been a revelation for South Africa after terrific performances against West Indies and now against Ireland and has risen to the No.1 ranking among bowlers in T20Is. With the T20 World Cup to be played in the UAE, Shamsi will be a lethal weapon for South Africa.

Edited by Diptanil Roy