Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025: Where to watch TNPL 2025 and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 is all set to commence on June 5 and will run until July 6. A total of 32 games will be played across four different venues: Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul.

Eight teams, namely Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Lyca Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Trichy Grand Cholas, Siechem Madurai Panthers, and Salem Spartans, are participating in the tournament.

The single round-robin format will be followed, with each side playing the other seven sides once in the league stage. Then, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

The top two teams will battle it out in Qualifier 1, and the other two will clash in Eliminator. Then, the loser of Qualifier 1 will lock horns with the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will face each other in the final on July 6.

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2016. Since then, the Super Gillies have claimed the title on four occasions. In the last edition (2024), the Kovai Kings, Tiruppur Tamizhans, Super Gillies, and Dragons qualified for the playoffs.

The final witnessed the Kovai Kings posting a 129-run total against the Super Gillies. In response, the Super Gillies chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan was the Player of the Tournament with 225 runs and 13 wickets.

Several top Tamil Nadu players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Varun Chakaravarthy, T Natarajan, and Narayan Jagadeeshan will be in action in the league.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 live telecast details

The live telecast of the TNPL 2025 will be available on the Star Sports Network for Indian viewers.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The interested viewers can enjoy the live action of the tournament on the FanCode app and website.

