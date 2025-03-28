Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital following treatment after heart attack: Reports

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has reportedly been discharged from a hospital in Dhaka on Friday, March 28, following his treatment after suffering a heart attack on Monday (via India Today).

Shahabuddin Talukder, who oversaw Tamim Iqbal's treatment, said that the 36-year-old left-handed batter will now go through a rehabilitation program.

"After observing his health condition, we have decided to discharge him today. He will have to maintain a rehabilitation programme," Talukder said in a press briefing on Friday (via Bangladesh daily New Age).

Bangladeshi health ministry official Abu Zafar said the cricketer won't be able to play the sport for the next three months. He added that he could make a return to playing cricket post that period, if everything went well.

Zafar urged the southpaw to stay away from smoking, adding that he will need to pay heed to doctors' advice.

“Tamim won’t be able to play sports for the next three months. If everything goes well, then he will be able to return. Unfortunately, he is a smoker, which is a risk factor for heart attacks. He must stay away from it. He will have to follow doctors’ advice," he said (via The Hindu).

Tamim Iqbal looks to get his life back on track as week-long hospital stay ends

On Monday, March 24, Tamim Iqbal experienced chest discomfort while fielding for Mohammedan Sporting Club in their Dhaka Premier League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club at Savar's BKSP ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors found a blockage in one of his arteries and conducted a stenting procedure to restore blood flow in his body.

The doctors also said that Tamim Iqbal had come to the hospital in a critical condition. After a few days of medical treatment, Tamim Iqbal's condition improved and he was able to walk, as well as speak with his family members.

Several leading names from the world of cricket, including two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh had expressed confidence in the southpaw emerging stronger from this medical scare.

In a 16-year-long career, Tamim Iqbal scored 8357 runs in 243 ODIs with 56 fifties and 14 hundreds. He also made 5134 runs in 70 Test matches with 31 fifties and 10 hundreds. He is the only Bangladeshi player to score a century in all three formats of the game.

Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2025, days before the Bangladesh team left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

