Tamim Iqbal gives injury update; hopeful of getting fit in time for 2023 World Cup

Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has claimed that the rehabilitation program for his back injury is well on track. He is aiming to be back in the reckoning for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, just before the ODI World Cup to be played in India in October-November.

Tamim was ruled out of the Asia Cup because of the back injury and has since been under a stable and gradual path to recovery. He is happy with the way things have progressed for him so far on his potential comeback trail.

Here's what Tamim Iqbal was quoted as saying on the platform 'Not Out Noman':

"It's going good (as far as rehabilitation is concerned). I think the way my plan is set we are right on track I am quite happy with the outcome till now and I haven't complained about the back pain yet and there is no sign of major pain since taking the injection. There is stiffness for one or two days till now I am very happy."

Tamim Iqbal targets September 7th for full throttle practice

Tamim Iqbal has claimed that he wants to be back in the nets at full intensity by at least September 7th. The reason behind it is that the southpaw wants enough time to get himself back in match rhythm ahead of the New Zealand series.

On this, he stated:

"I think from 7th (September) I can take part in a full net session and there will be no restrictions like I cannot do this or that like you have seen I was facing only throw downs on the opening two days and from now onwards I can use a stick for throw downs."

He further added:

"It's important (the five matches before the World Cup - three ODIs against New Zealand and two practice games) but for me what is important is to have proper 10 days of net sessions this is what I feel. Because I have played for so long I don't think match could be a big problem for me. Normally if I can do 10 net sessions properly before the first game I should be ok."

Tamim Iqbal has stepped down from ODI captaincy and Bangladesh will now be led by Shakib Al Hasan into the Asia Cup.