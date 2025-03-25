Tamim Iqbal health update: Bangladesh cricketer’s condition improves after heart attack; doctor says next 48 to 72 hours critical

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal's condition has improved after he suffered a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League game in Savar, Dhaka, on Monday, March 24. Iqbal was immediately treated by doctors at the KPJ Specialized and is now said to be recovering well.

Ad

Iqbal was captaining Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shine Pukur Cricket Club at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) when he felt some uneasiness in his chest while fielding.

He went to the hospital to get himself checked, and the swift action initiated by the medical teams has ensured that his recovery has been smooth. Health Directorate Director General Professor Abu Jafar has issued a statement on Iqbal's condition and recovery.

"Tamim's condition is improving, and he has started walking a little. However, the next 48 to 72 hours remain critical. He must wait at least three months before resuming normal activities, including sports. His family will make the final decision, but we have strongly advised against any premature movements," said Professor Jafar via Cricbuzz.

Ad

Trending

"We have advised Tamim Iqbal against immediate movement" - Doctors

Professor Abdul Wadud, director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, mentioned that although Tamim Iqbal's heart function appears normal, caution must be taken against immediate movement. He also mentioned that a sudden deterioration in condition can occur and that they need to be prepared for anomalies.

"His heart function appears normal, but we must remain cautious. Abnormal rhythms could still occur. We have advised against immediate movement. While Tamim's condition has improved, a sudden deterioration cannot be ruled out. It is crucial to minimize exertion and maintain strict monitoring," Wadud said via the aforementioned report.

Cricket supporters in Bangladesh and across the world will be gladdened by the news of Tamim Iqbal's swift recovery. A stalwart who relied on timing and was renowned for his graceful batting, Iqbal retired from international cricket earlier this year with 25 international centuries, the most by any batter in Bangladesh's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️