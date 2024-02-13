Tamim Iqbal not named in Bangladesh Cricket Board's central contract list 

Veteran opening batter Tamim Iqbal has been excluded from Bangladesh Cricket Board's central contract list amid uncertainties surrounding his international career. The former skipper's last appearance for his nation came in September 2023, in an ODI fixture against New Zealand at home.

Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2023 but made a U-turn on his decision a mere 24 hours later, following talks with former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, as well as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tamim then proceeded to resign as captain of the side, and although he made himself available for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, he was not selected after a fallout with Shakib Al Hasan during the buildup to the tournament.

Tamim was also not a part of Bangladesh's home and away series against New Zealand after the World Cup, and returned to action through the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Representing Fortune Barishal in the BPL, the 34-year-old has had a mediocre tournament so far. He had said earlier that he would clarify the status of his international career during the BPL season. It is to be noted that he has already retired from T20Is, and his avenues for return include the longer formats.

Apart from Tamim Iqbal, BCB opt to exclude Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Mosaddek Hossain from the central contract list

Bangladesh are ushering into a new era after having named Najmul Hossain Shanto as the new all-format captain. A lot of the youngsters who have broken into the team in the recent past, such as Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan, have all been rewarded with contracts for their performances. It is a sign that they are going to be a huge part of the team in the future.

Apart from newly appointed skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, emerging left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam has also been granted an all-format deal. The youngster impressed with the new ball in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and has been performing consistently since then.

Bowling spearhead Taskin Ahmed, who held an all-format contract up until now, holds only a white-ball format deal. The pacer had recently asked the board to not consider him for the longest format, as he is contemplating Test retirement due to persistent injury issues.

2024 Bangladesh central contracts

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan

