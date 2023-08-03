Tamim Iqbal steps down from ODI captaincy; out of Asia Cup with back injury

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is once again in the news as he has decided to step down from the ODI captaincy with immediate effect. Tamim has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury and that seems to have in some way prompted the southpaw to come to this decision.

The team management seems to be hopeful that the veteran batter comes back in time for the ODI series against New Zealand at home set to begin from September 21. The back issue has been troubling him for a while and he will be hopeful that he gets this sorted before the World Cup later this year.

Tamim Iqbal had taken a sensational U-turn from retirement

Just about a month ago, Tamim Iqbal was at the center of a saga that almost saw him retire from the game. The Bangladesh skipper had spoken about his stiff back ahead of the series against Afghanistan and that didn't go down well with BCB President Nazmul Hassan.

Hassan questioned Tamim's fitness and professionalism and many believe that had a part to play in the latter announcing a shock retirement after the first ODI against Afghanistan. Here's what he told the reporters in a press conference that he had called for:

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me."

However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently intervened and had a three-hour-long meeting with Tamim Iqbal, Hassan, and former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. It all ended well and Tamim reversed his retirement decision, but it will be interesting to know what may have forced him to leave ODI captaincy.