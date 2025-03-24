Tamim Iqbal undergoes emergency angioplasty after suffering from heart attack during a domestic match

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who suffered from a heart attack while playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, immediately underwent an emergency angioplasty. Iqbal was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in their match against Shinepukur Cricket Club in Savar, Dhaka, on Monday, March 24.

Ad

Iqbal fielded for just one over in the match and, on feeling sudden chest pains, went to KPJ Specialised Hospital and Nursing Home (formerly Fazilatunnesa Hospital) to get it checked. Post consultation, he returned to the ground and tried to arrange an air ambulance to get himself checked at another hospital.

However, Tamim Iqbal's condition deteriorated, and he had to be reportedly brought back to the same hospital in a serious condition. A series of tests revealed some blockage in his arteries, and the doctors then took swift action to perform an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage.

Ad

Trending

"He returned to us in a critical condition. We can call it a heart attack, and we subsequently did an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage. The medical procedure has gone smoothly. He is currently under observation. The swift coordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly," the official medical bulletin issued by the doctors at the KPJ hospital read.

Ad

"When Tamim Iqbal felt sick, he left the field and took his own car to the hospital" - BKSP chief coach

Tamim Iqbal was reportedly in good spirits during the toss and only felt uneasy as the match progressed. Montu Datta, head coach of BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan) also mentioned that after feeling a sense of discomfort, Iqbal went to the hospital in his own car before returning to arrange an air ambulance.

Ad

"He was in good spirits during the toss. When he felt sick, he left the field and took his own car to the hospital. The doctors there did not want to let him leave at the time, but Tamim left anyway and was arranging an air ambulance himself," Montu Dutta, the BKSP chief cricket coach, said.

Tamim Iqbal is one of the most successful batters to have played for Bangladesh. He retired earlier this year after having scored 5,134 runs in 70 Tests, 8,357 runs in 243 ODIs and 1,758 runs in 78 T20Is. He also scored 25 international centuries, the most by any Bangladeshi batter in history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️