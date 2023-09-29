"Tamim laughing from corner" - Fans react as Shakib Al Hasan reportedly gets injured while playing football ahead of World Cup 2023

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is reportedly set to miss the team's warm-up matches as well as their opening match of the World Cup 2023 due to a foot injury.

According to reports, Shakib injured his heel while playing football during a practice session on Thursday. The veteran all-rounder did not walk out for toss for Bangladesh's first warm-up match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz captained the side in regular skipper Shakib's absence. Following the recent developments, several fans took to social media, reacting to the seasoned campaigner's injury.

Notably, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in their first warm-up fixture. Bangladesh bowled them out for 263 in 49.1 overs. Mahedi Hasan picked up three wickets, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged one wicket each.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva scored fine half-centuries, scoring 68 and 55, respectively.

"Maybe I will retire from three formats at the same time" - Shakib Al Hasan on his international career

Shakib Al Hasan is undoubtedly one of the most decorated cricketers from Bangladesh. The talismanic all-rounder has proved his mettle across formats with impressive performances with both bat and ball.

The 36-year-old recently revealed that his international career could come to an end following the 2025 Champions Trophy. Speaking about his future as a player, Shakib told T-Sports:

"As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment it is up to 2025 Champions Trophy that is the ODI format. The T20 format is up to 2024 World Cup and that's it. As far as Test goes, may be sooner, maybe after the World Cup. May be I will retire from three formats at the same time, and no one can tell about future, but at this moment, I have such an idea."

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with an encounter against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7.