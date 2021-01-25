Team Abu Dhabi name Luke Wright as their captain for T10 League 2021

Team Abu Dhabi have announced Luke Wright as their skipper for the upcoming T10 League. Former UAE captain Rohan Mustafa will be Wright's deputy.

Luke Wright was one of the players that Team Abu Dhabi retained ahead of the fourth T10 League season. The Englishman played six games for the local franchise last year, aggregating 208 runs at a blistering strike rate of 174.48. In six innings, he smacked 14 fours and 12 sixes, while his highest score was 57*.

Rohan Mustafa was also on Team Abu Dhabi's retained players list. The 32-year-old is a veteran of 16 games in the T10 League. Apart from Team Abu Dhabi, he has also represented the Kerala Knights and the Rajputs. Almost all members of Team Abu Dhabi have landed in the Gulf nation ahead of the tournament.

Team Abu Dhabi general manager Shane Anderson told Gulf News on Sunday (January 24):

"We have moved into quarantine for three days and the team should get down to practice from January 26. Most of the players have reported and once the trio who are currently involved with the Afghanistan-Ireland series, join us on Tuesday (January 26), we will be full strength and raring to go."

Team Abu Dhabi could not qualify for the T10 League playoffs in the previous season. The home franchise attained the fifth position, with two wins, two losses, and two no results in their six matches.

Chris Gayle, Chris Morris to play under Luke Wright's captaincy in T10 League 2021

Chris Morris will play with Luke Wright for Team Abu Dhabi in T10 League 2021

Team Abu Dhabi has a star-studded squad for the 2021 edition of the T10 League. They had retained Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, and Rohan Mustafa before the draft. They had also roped in T20 stars, Chris Gayle and Chris Morris.

Advertisement

The likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Najibullah Zadran, and Ben Cox joined the franchise in the draft.

It will be interesting to see how Team Abu Dhabi performs under Luke Wright's leadership.