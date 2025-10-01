  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Team India all-rounder hilariously lifts miniature trophy to celebrate Asia Cup 2025 win with family [Watch]

Team India all-rounder hilariously lifts miniature trophy to celebrate Asia Cup 2025 win with family [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 01, 2025 09:46 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
India defeated Pakistan in the final to lift the Asia Cup 2025 (Source: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube shared a lighthearted video on social media on Tuesday, September 30, where he humorously lifted a miniature trophy to celebrate the Men in Blue’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph with family and friends. India had defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Ad

Put in to bat, Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge by taking four wickets. In reply, Tilak Varma anchored India’s chase with an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries, while Dube chipped in with a vital 33 off 22. India sealed the win by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Despite India’s victory, the players were not handed the official trophy and instead staged a mock celebration on the podium inside the stadium. Continuing the fun, Shivam Dube shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday in which he lifted a miniature trophy to mark the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video here:

Ad

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, the Player of the Match in the final, also joined the lighthearted celebrations, pretending to hold an imaginary trophy as he celebrated with friends.

Ad

The triumph sealed India’s record ninth Asia Cup title, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.

“Intent to bowl those hard lengths was impressive” - Ajinkya Rahane’s massive praise for India all-rounder

Before playing his crucial knock of 33, Shivam Dube had already impressed with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Stepping in for the injured Hardik Pandya, he took the new ball and delivered two tidy overs in the powerplay, conceding just 12 runs. Overall, he finished with figures of three overs for 23 runs. Praising the 32-year-old, Ajinkya Rahane said on his YouTube channel:

Ad
"We all know Shivam can bowl. But personally, I've been watching him work really hard on his fitness and bowling since the last two or three years. He always likes to bowl in the nets, bowling those 6-7 overs with good intensity. With Hardik not playing, he had the responsibility of bowling with the new ball in the power play with Jasprit Bumrah.”
Ad
"The way he was running in and the intent to bowl those hard lengths was impressive. And his contribution to whatever the team has asked him to do, he has done it. Also with the bat, his useful contribution and partnership with Tilak Varma was amazing. The intent and composure, while choosing the right deliveries was amazing. We know Dube can hit those big sixes against the spinners. But bowling in the powerplay was slightly out of his comfort zone and he did that really well,” he added.

Shivam Dube has played 41 T20Is, scoring 581 runs and registering four fifties. He has also taken 18 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 3/4.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications