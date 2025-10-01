Team India all-rounder hilariously lifts miniature trophy to celebrate Asia Cup 2025 win with family [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube shared a lighthearted video on social media on Tuesday, September 30, where he humorously lifted a miniature trophy to celebrate the Men in Blue’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph with family and friends. India had defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.Put in to bat, Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge by taking four wickets. In reply, Tilak Varma anchored India’s chase with an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries, while Dube chipped in with a vital 33 off 22. India sealed the win by five wickets with two balls to spare.Despite India’s victory, the players were not handed the official trophy and instead staged a mock celebration on the podium inside the stadium. Continuing the fun, Shivam Dube shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday in which he lifted a miniature trophy to mark the win.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Tilak Varma, the Player of the Match in the final, also joined the lighthearted celebrations, pretending to hold an imaginary trophy as he celebrated with friends. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe triumph sealed India’s record ninth Asia Cup title, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.“Intent to bowl those hard lengths was impressive” - Ajinkya Rahane’s massive praise for India all-rounderBefore playing his crucial knock of 33, Shivam Dube had already impressed with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Stepping in for the injured Hardik Pandya, he took the new ball and delivered two tidy overs in the powerplay, conceding just 12 runs. Overall, he finished with figures of three overs for 23 runs. Praising the 32-year-old, Ajinkya Rahane said on his YouTube channel:&quot;We all know Shivam can bowl. But personally, I've been watching him work really hard on his fitness and bowling since the last two or three years. He always likes to bowl in the nets, bowling those 6-7 overs with good intensity. With Hardik not playing, he had the responsibility of bowling with the new ball in the power play with Jasprit Bumrah.”&quot;The way he was running in and the intent to bowl those hard lengths was impressive. And his contribution to whatever the team has asked him to do, he has done it. Also with the bat, his useful contribution and partnership with Tilak Varma was amazing. The intent and composure, while choosing the right deliveries was amazing. We know Dube can hit those big sixes against the spinners. But bowling in the powerplay was slightly out of his comfort zone and he did that really well,” he added.Shivam Dube has played 41 T20Is, scoring 581 runs and registering four fifties. He has also taken 18 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 3/4.