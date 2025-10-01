Team India all-rounder suffers injury scare in nets on eve of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test: Reports

Team India spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has reportedly sustained a finger injury ahead of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He has been a vital element in the red-ball group in Gautam Gambhir's regime as head coach, offering balance and depth to the squad.

Sundar was slated to play a massive role in the Men in Blue's subcontinent assignments after a statement series in England recently. He was among the standout players for the the team across both departments as he finished with 284 runs in four matches at an average of 47.33, along with seven wickets at an average of 38.54.

According to a report by the Times of India, Sundar did not partake in the catching drills due to an injury to his finger. Skipper Shubman Gill was spotted having a chat with the all-rounder while his teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Mohammed Siraj were all part of the huddle, but the extent of the injury is yet to be disclosed.

"Sundar did have a long bowl, though, but he seemed to be in discomfort and asked the team doctor for some extra tape on his bowling hand," the report further states.

Team India are not short of spin bowling options in the squad, though. The selectors named a strong quartet of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja alongside the Tamil Nadu spinner for the subcontinent assignment.

Washington Sundar had a brief county stint with Hampshire after India's tour of England

The all-rounder was named among the reserves in Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The brief red-ball break saw the player feature in a short stint with Hampshire in the County Championship to be ready for the home season.

Sundar played two matches against Somerset and Surrey, where he picked up four wickets in total, and scored 136 runs, including a fifty.

The Men in Blue will face West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series from Thursday, October 2 onwards.

Gokul Nair

