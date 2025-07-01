Team India bowlers all undergo batting practice ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Tuesday, July 1, featuring all the bowlers going through batting drills ahead of the second Test against England. The match is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ad

The move comes in the wake of a disappointing lower-order showing in the first Test, which India lost by five wickets. The visitors suffered two major batting collapses, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs in the first innings, and the final six for only 31 in the second.

In the lead-up to the second Test, all Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and others, were seen working hard in the nets, focusing on their batting skills.

Ad

Trending

Akash Deep reflected on the importance of his batting role:

“Look, the position where I come in to bat is quite an important one. At that point, either you’re batting with a proper batter, or the match is already out of reach, or it's hanging in the balance. I always put the pressure on myself to score 20, 30, 35, or even 40 runs."

Ad

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna also shared:

"My aim is to contribute as much as I can — to see how many runs I can score,” said Siraj.

“We need to make sure we know our roles when a batter is batting. We should communicate the right things to each other and ensure the session is fun and doesn’t get boring,” Prasidh added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the hosts have announced an unchanged playing XI for the second Test, with Jofra Archer still waiting to make his first Test appearance since 2021.

“We have not made a call on that” - Ryan ten Doeschate speaks on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the 2nd Test

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, speaking at a pre-match press conference on June 30, confirmed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is available for the second Test. However, he added that the team management is yet to make a final decision on his inclusion. He said [as quoted by India Today]:

Ad

"He's available for the game, obviously. We know from the start that he's only going to play three out of the five (Test matches). He's obviously had eight days to recover from the last Test. But given conditions, workload and how we think we can best manage for the next four games we have not made a call on that.”

Bumrah has represented India in 46 Tests, picking up 210 wickets at an impressive average of 19.60, including 14 five-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news