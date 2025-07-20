Team India catches up with Manchester United players and staff ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Pictures] 

The Indian cricket team met with players and staff of Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the fourth Test in the ongoing five-match series against England. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.On Sunday, July 20, the official Instagram accounts of both sides shared a collaborative post. In the images, United players were seen wearing India’s ODI and Test jerseys, while the cricketers donned the Red Devils’ home and away kits, complete with their names printed on the back.The coaching staff and players of both teams came together for a group photo, while another shot featured head coach Gautam Gambhir alongside Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Team skipper Shubman Gill was also seen posing with United captain Bruno Fernandes.The two sides also indulged in some fun activities. In one picture, Gill was seen taking a penalty kick with Tom Heaton guarding the goal,while another slide showed pacer Mohammed Siraj bowling to United defender Harry Maguire.Check out the pictures below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostManchester United were last in action on Saturday, July 19, when they faced Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Friends Arena in Sweden. The match ended in a goalless draw.India eye redemption in Manchester after Lord’s setbackTeam India will walk into the fourth Test at Manchester carrying the weight of a heartbreaking defeat at Lord’s. Chasing 193 in the third Test, the visitors collapsed for just 170, losing by 22 runs and falling 1-2 behind in the five-match series.Now, Shubman Gill and his men face an uphill task at Emirates Old Trafford, a venue where they have never won a Test, having suffered five defeats and drawn four matches. To level the series 2-2, the visitors will have to rewrite the script at one of their least successful overseas grounds.