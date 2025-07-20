Team India catches up with Manchester United players and staff ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [In Pictures] 

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 20, 2025 20:14 IST
Team India catches up with Manchester United players and staff (Image via Instagram-@manchesterunited)
Team India catches up with Manchester United players and staff (Image via Instagram-@manchesterunited)

The Indian cricket team met with players and staff of Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the fourth Test in the ongoing five-match series against England. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ad

On Sunday, July 20, the official Instagram accounts of both sides shared a collaborative post. In the images, United players were seen wearing India’s ODI and Test jerseys, while the cricketers donned the Red Devils’ home and away kits, complete with their names printed on the back.

The coaching staff and players of both teams came together for a group photo, while another shot featured head coach Gautam Gambhir alongside Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Team skipper Shubman Gill was also seen posing with United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two sides also indulged in some fun activities. In one picture, Gill was seen taking a penalty kick with Tom Heaton guarding the goal,while another slide showed pacer Mohammed Siraj bowling to United defender Harry Maguire.

Check out the pictures below:

Ad

Manchester United were last in action on Saturday, July 19, when they faced Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Friends Arena in Sweden. The match ended in a goalless draw.

India eye redemption in Manchester after Lord’s setback

Team India will walk into the fourth Test at Manchester carrying the weight of a heartbreaking defeat at Lord’s. Chasing 193 in the third Test, the visitors collapsed for just 170, losing by 22 runs and falling 1-2 behind in the five-match series.

Now, Shubman Gill and his men face an uphill task at Emirates Old Trafford, a venue where they have never won a Test, having suffered five defeats and drawn four matches. To level the series 2-2, the visitors will have to rewrite the script at one of their least successful overseas grounds.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications