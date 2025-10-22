Team India coach issues clarification on Kuldeep Yadav not getting picked for AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak clarified that the benching of ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the opening ODI against Australia was due to the Perth wicket and the team balance. The Men in Blue opted for three all-rounders and as many specialist pacers in the series opener on a pacer-friendly Perth pitch.

Ad

It meant Kuldeep warmed the bench despite his incredible recent form and brilliant overall ODI record. The move did not pay dividends as the Indian batters posted only 136 in their 26 overs, leaving the bowlers very little to defend.

Yet, the Indian bowlers rarely troubled the Australian batters as the hosts completed the victory in only 21.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Talking about the decision to exclude Kuldeep from the playing XI in the opening ODI, Kotak said in the press conference ahead of the second ODI (8:53):

Ad

Trending

"It depends on the wicket and the team balance. The captain, head coach and others decide purely based on the balance of the team rather than any individual."

Trailing 0-1 in the best-of-three series, Team India is in a must-win situation in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

Kuldeep Yadav has enjoyed a 2025 season to remember across formats

Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion from the Indian 11 for the opening Australian ODI surprised many, thanks to his incredible performances across formats this year. The veteran spinner played a pivotal role in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph by picking up seven wickets at an economy of 4.79 in five matches.

Ad

Kuldeep helped India win a second multi-national tournament recently in the 2025 Asia Cup, which was played in the T20 format. The 30-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the final.

He continued his remarkable form in India's most recent home Test series against the West Indies, picking up 12 wickets and helping the side whitewash the visitors by a 2-0 margin.

Kuldeep Yadav boasts a stellar ODI record, with 181 wickets in 113 outings at an average of 26.44 and an economy of under five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news