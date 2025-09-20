Team India fielding coach provides a crucial fitness update on Axar Patel after IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

Team India's fielding coach T Dilip asserted that all-rounder Axar Patel looks fine, although he walked off the ground after hurting himself while fielding in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match against Oman on Friday, September 19.

Ad

The Men in Blue beat Oman by 21 runs in the last group match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Batting first after winning the toss, India put up 188-8 on the board in their 20 overs. Oman came up with a spirited effort in the chase and finished on a credible 167-4.

There was an injury scare for India in the field when key all-rounder Axar hurt himself while attempting to take a catch. On the first ball of the 15th over, Hammad Mirza miscued one off Shivam Dube. Axar back-pedaled from extra cover and tried to grab the ball multiple times. He, however, could not hold on and ended up banging his head on the ground. In discomfort, he walked off the field.

Ad

Trending

Speaking at the post-match press conference, fielding coach Dilip provided an update on the experienced all-rounder and said:

"Just now [after the match], I have seen Axar. I think he looks fine now at this point of time. That's what I can say about it."

Axar bowled only one over in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman in which he conceded four runs. India used as many as eight bowlers in the match.

Ad

"Knew how the schedule is going to be" - T Dilip of India's workload in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round

Having qualified for the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2025, India will now play three matches in the span of six days - four in eight days if they reach the final. Dilip, however, downplayed any concerns over workload, stating that players were aware of the schedule ahead of the tournament and have prepared like professionals. He elaborated:

Ad

"Before we came here, we knew how the schedule is going to be. And, the way players are training... As support staff, we try our best to make sure that we provide them [support]. The players are very professional in what they do. We are ready for whatever comes our way."

India's first Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2025 will be against Pakistan on September 21. Subsequently, they will face Bangladesh on September 24 and Sri Lanka on September 26. The Men in Blue will play all their Super 4 games in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news