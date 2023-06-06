Team India to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against West Indies from July 12 to August 13 - Reports

Team India will reportedly take a month-long break from cricket after the World Test Championship final against Australia. They will then board a flight to the Caribbean for a full-fledged tour of the West Indies.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Dominica and Trinidad will play host to the ICC World Test Championship series between India and West Indies from July 12 to 24. The action will then move to Barbados for two of the three ODIs between the two teams. Trinidad will host the third ODI on August 1, which will be followed by a five-match T20I series.

The first three T20Is of this series will take place in Trinidad and Guyana. Florida will host the final two T20Is. This series will help the Indian team prepare for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Here is the tentative schedule for India vs. West Indies 2023.

July 12-16: 1st Test, Dominica

July 20-24: 2nd Test, Trinidad

July 27: 1st ODI, Barbados

July 29: 2nd ODI, Barbados

August 1: 3rd ODI, Trinidad

August 4: 1st T20I, Trinidad

August 6: 2nd T20I, Guyana

August 8: 3rd T20I, Guyana

August 12: 4th T20I, Florida

August 13: 5th T20I, Florida

Officials of the BCCI and Cricket West Indies (CWI) will soon meet to finalize the schedule for the tour.

JioCinema to stream Team India's away series against West Indies

FanCode owns the rights to stream the home matches of West Indies cricket team in India. However, just before Team India's series against West Indies, FanCode has sub-licensed the rights to JioCinema.

Meanwhile, FanCode will reportedly work with Prasar Bharati to telecast the matches for free on DD Sports.

When Team India toured West Indies last year, the telecast was available on DD Sports, while FanCode streamed the matches live on its platform. This year, Viacom18's JioCinema has shown interest in streaming the matches.

