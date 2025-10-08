Team India players, support staff arrive at Gautam Gambhir's residence for dinner ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:17 IST
India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team (Source: Getty)

Team India players, along with the support staff, were spotted arriving at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s residence in Delhi on Wednesday, October 8, as he hosted a special dinner for the squad. The gathering comes ahead of the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on Friday, October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

All the players and support staff arrived at the venue by bus, appearing relaxed and in good spirits as they made their way into Gambhir’s residence.

Check out the video below:

Shubman Gill’s side delivered a commanding performance in the first Test at Ahmedabad, securing a dominant victory. After opting to bat first, the visitors endured a disappointing outing, getting bowled out for just 162 in 44.1 overs, with Mohammed Siraj starring with four wickets.

In reply, KL Rahul led the charge with his 11th Test century, scoring 100 off 197 balls. Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed valuable centuries. Jurel made 125 off 210 deliveries, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 104. India eventually declared their first innings at 448/5 after 128 overs.

The visitors faltered once again in the second innings, collapsing for 146 in 45.1 overs. Jadeja shone with the ball this time, claiming four wickets as the hosts cruised to victory by an innings and 140 runs.

“Perfect game for us” - Shubman Gill on India’s thumping win in the 1st Test

After India wrapped up the first Test within three days, skipper Shubman Gill was full of praise for his team. At the post-match presentation on October 4, he had said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“Honestly, I think this was a perfect game for us. Three centurions in the game, and I think we fielded really well in both innings, we don't really have any complaints. Yeah, definitely, and whenever you get a start, I think it was a pretty good wicket to bat on. We both (Jaiswal and himself) got starts but couldn't convert, there were plenty of other batsmen who converted, so happy for them."
"When you've got quality spinners like them, it's difficult to be able to rotate, but it's good to have an option of too many, rather than not having that many options, but always difficult, that's the challenge, and that's the fun of playing at home," he added.

Meanwhile, this series marks only Shubman Gill’s second assignment as India’s full-time Test captain.

Edited by Dev Sharma
