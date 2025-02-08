Team India players visit Jagannath Temple in Puri ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Indian cricket team players Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Varun Chakravarthy visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, on Saturday, February 8. This visit comes ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series against England, scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 9, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The Men in Blue put on an outstanding performance in the first ODI in Nagpur. After being asked to bowl first, they bowled out England for 248 in 47.4 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana claiming three wickets each for India.

In response, half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel guided India to a comfortable four-wicket victory.

Ahead of the second ODI, Indian players Axar, Washington, and Varun were seen offering prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Meanwhile, India have played 19 ODIs at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, winning 13 and losing six.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul each scored a fifty the last time India played an ODI at Barabati Stadium

India's last 50-over match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was played in 2019 against the West Indies. This match served as the decider of the three-match series, with both teams having won one game each before this encounter. India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The top four West Indian batters — Evin Lewis (21), Shai Hope (42), Roston Chase (38), and Shimron Hetmyer (37) — got off to solid starts but couldn't build on them for bigger scores.

It was Nicholas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard who turned the tide, adding 144 runs for the fifth wicket and putting the visitors in a commanding position. Pooran made 89 off 64 balls while Pollard remained unbeaten on 74 off 51 balls, helping the West Indies finish their 50 overs at 315/5.

In response, the Indian opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on 122 runs for the first wicket. Rohit scored 63 while Rahul contributed 77. Virat Kohli also played a key role, making 85 off 81 balls. Toward the end, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls, guiding the Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

