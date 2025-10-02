Team India's Asia Cup 2025 star seen dancing at sister's wedding function [Watch]

Team India's star opener Abhishek Sharma shook his leg at his sister's pre-wedding function in Punjab after his Asia Cup 2025 heroics in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A video of the same surfaced on social media, as singer Ranjit Bawa was seen singing, while Abhishek's mentor and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also made an appearance.The 25-year-old's sister is reportedly set to tie the knot on October 3. With Ranjit Bawa lending his voice, Abhishek couldn't help but groove, with Yuvraj also seen enjoying in the grand and glittering ceremony.Watch the below video:The youngster was on absolute fire during the multi-nation tournament, contested in the UAE. Batting at the top with Shubman Gill, Abhishek set the tone for India on more than one occasion and aggregated 314 runs in seven innings to earn the 'Player of the Tournament' award. He was lethal against Pakistan, especially in the Super 4 clash, clobbering 74 off 39 deliveries for India to easily achieve the target of 172 set by their arch-rivals. Despite failing in the final against the same opposition, the Men in Blue won a closely fought match to seal their ninth Asia Cup crown.Abhishek Sharma credits Team India's coach and captain for his fiery run in Asia Cup 2025Abhishek Sharma bats against Sri Lanka. (Credits: Getty)When asked how the tournament helped him, the No. 1-ranked T20I batter said it was hard coming into the team as an opener, but felt captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir backed him to the fullest. He said at the post-game presentation after the final:&quot;I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well.&quot;Abhishek will return to Indian colours during the Australia tour later this month.