Team India squad update for Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out, Varun Chakaravarthy replaces young opener

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 following a lower back injury he sustained in Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Harshit Rana as his replacement in the Champions Trophy squad. Further, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the squad. He has replaced left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named in the provisional 15-man squad.

The team management decided to include Harshit Rana over Mohammed Siraj as Bumrah's replacement. Siraj, along with Jaiswal and Shivam Dube, are the three non-travelling reserves for the Champions Trophy 2025, who will travel to Dubai if needed.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

Jasprit Bumrah fails to recover in time for Champions Trophy 2025

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s participation for the Champions Trophy 2025 was doubtful and he eventually failed to recover in time. Bumrah's absence from the marquee ICC event comes as a major setback for India.

Bumrah has not completely recovered from the injury he sustained during the BGT 2024-25 series, as per a report by ESPN Cricinfo. He was ruled out of the home series against England as well.

The pacer underwent scans recently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While the scans did not reveal much, Bumrah is reportedly not ready to return to bowling. The BCCI’s medical team will continue monitoring his progress. At the moment, there is no exact estimate about when Bumrah will return to bowling.

However, the report says that he will begin running in a couple of weeks and will eventually start to bowl lightly. This is not the first instance where Bumrah has missed an ICC event due to injury.

The Indian pacer had missed the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia following a back injury. Now, he will miss the Champions Trophy as well. It remains to be seen how India will perform without the services of their star fast bowler.

