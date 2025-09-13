Team India star completes stunning one-handed catch during fielding drill ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India star Shubman Gill took a stunning one-handed catch during a fielding drill ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. The two nations will square off on Sunday, September 14, in a Group A fixture in Dubai.During catching practice ahead of the big game, the Indian vice-captain put in a magnificent dive to his left and completed a one-handed catch. He put his left arm in the air and was quick to grab the ball with a sharp reflex.After taking the stunning catch, Gill lay flat on the ground as teammate Rinku Singh, who was watching from behind, walked up to him and gave him a High Five. Fielding coach T Dilip also ran up to him to laud his incredible effort.Watch the video of the same posted by RevSportzGlobal on X below:Gill returned to the T20I side after last having played before the 2024 T20 World Cup. He showed promise while opening the batting in their first game of the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE. Chasing a small target of 58, Gill smashed an unbeaten 20 off nine balls, including two boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 187.5.The 26-year-old will look to build on the same and put in a stronger performance in the all-important fixture against Pakistan on Sunday.What is India's record against Pakistan in Asia Cup T20?The Asia Cup has only been played twice before the ongoing edition in a T20 format in 2016 and 2022. India won the 2016 edition, which was played in Bangladesh.In that tournament, they faced Pakistan once in the group stage in Mirpur. They bundled them out for a paltry total of 83. Hardik Pandya led the charge as he picked up three wickets with the ball. India scaled the target down in 15.3 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with a 51-ball 49.The Men In Blue played them twice in the 2022 edition. In the group stage game, they defeated Pakistan by five wickets and chased down 148. Hardik put in a brilliant all-round effort, scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls along with three wickets.However, in their second meeting during the Super Four stage, Pakistan avenged their previous loss and won by five wickets.