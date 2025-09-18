"I don't think I am bowling as well" - Team India star makes a massive statement ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been exceptional in Asia Cup 2025, does not believe that he is bowling at his best in T20Is. According to the 30-year-old, he can still improve his bowling, particularly keeping in mind the fact that he plays other formats as well.

Kuldeep was part of the Indian team for the five Tests in England, but was benched for all the games. He has, however, been in sensational form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm wrist-spinner claimed 4-7 against UAE in Dubai and followed up with 3-18 against Pakistan at the same venue. He won the Player of the Match in both games as India won both the matches convincingly.

At a press conference ahead of India's last Group A match against Oman in Asia Cup 2025, Kuldeep was asked whether he feels he is bowling his best in T20Is. 'No', he replied. Elaborating on his reasons for the same, he explained:

"My T20I stats are very good. I don't think I am bowling as well. I feel that I can improve and get better because you misread batters in some situations. When you are top of any team, you do not realize small mistakes, but you do make errors. I have to work on those areas. There is still work to do on my bowling because there are other formats as well.

"It is important that the ball comes out nicely from the hand, so yeah some improvement is still needed," the 30-year-old went on to add.

Kuldeep claimed the wickets of Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz off consecutive deliveries against Pakistan and went on to add the scalp of Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan were held to 127-9, a total India chased with ease.

"I feel these wickets are perfect for spinners" - Kuldeep Yadav on Asia Cup 2025 surfaces

Kuldeep was part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year. He claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 31.85 and an economy rate of 4.79. Asked to compare the surfaces in the ongoing tournament to those that were used during the Champions Trophy, the Indian spinner admitted that the Asia Cup 2025 tracks are a lot more responsive. He said:

"I feel these wickets are perfect for spinners because you get bounce and zip. If you compare it to Champions Trophy, wickets were very slow. You had to put lot of revs on the ball to get extra bounce and pace as well. These pitches are perfect for bowlers and batters as well.

"During Champions Trophy, tracks were slow and it was very difficult for batters to score runs and even for wrist-spinners to get bounce and turn and produce wickets," the star Indian spinner concluded.

Kuldeep has played 42 T20Is so far and has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 13.10 and an economy rate of 6.66. He has two five-fers and two four-fers to his credit, with a best of 5-17.

