Team India star could miss Australia tour after picking up injury in Asia Cup 2025: Reports

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set for a lengthy layoff on the sidelines, and will miss the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia due to injury. The star player sustained an injury during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka, and missed the final against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The injury was initially dismissed as cramps by bowling coach Morne Morkel after India's super over win in Dubai. While India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had mentioned 'niggle' as the reason behind Hardik Pandya's absence in the Asia Cup 2025 Final. However, according to a report by Dainik Jagran, the injury has been diagnosed as a left quadriceps injury, which would need a four-week rest period.

India's tour of Australia is scheduled to begin from October 19 onwards with the three-match ODI series after the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies at home. The Men in Blue are also scheduled to play five T20Is Down Under, beginning from October 29 onwards.

The report mentions that Pandya could possibly play a role in some of the T20I matches if he recovers in time. The BCCI are currently awaiting the medical report, before making a call regarding the squad for the tour.

"According to BCCI sources, Pandya has been advised to rest for four weeks," the report states.

The all-rounder played a crucial role for India in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign, featuring as a frontline bowling option alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the team, enabling batting depth and the luxury of fielding three spinners. He took four wickets at an average of 30.00 and an economy of 8.57, and scored 48 runs with a strike rate of 120.

"I was very gutted to miss the most important game" - Hardik Pandya on missing Asia Cup 2025 Final for India against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya has had a tough run with injuries over the course of his career, which includes a major back injury as well as a rolled ankle midway through the 2023 ODI World Cup. Team India will have a major decision to make regarding the team balance and combination in the all-rounder's absence in Australia.

"I was very gutted to miss the most important game, but the way the boys played was outstanding. They showed a lot of character. I have always enjoyed any role that I am given, and this time I was handed the new ball, which I really enjoyed. Batting has always been there whenever the team requires it, as that’s the way I like to bat," the all-rounder said in a video released by BCCI.

The selection committee will name the squads for the Australia tour in due course. It serves as a key point commencing the Men in Blue's road to the 2027 ODI World Cup as well as the build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

