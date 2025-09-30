  • home icon
Team India star receives a hero’s welcome in Hyderabad after batting exploits in Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 30, 2025 00:21 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Team India celebrate their Asia Cup win. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India batter Tilak Varma received a rousing reception after landing in Hyderabad on Monday, September 30, after the Asia Cup 2025 victory. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the fans went berserk after the left-handed batter was spotted in his car at the airport.

The 22-year-old exemplified nerves of steel on the night of the final against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The southpaw played a sensible yet sensational knock of 69 off 53 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes, helping Team India chase down 147 with five wickets to spare.

Watch the video here as the Indian youngster got a massive reception:

Trending

Coming on at 20/3, Tilak found himself under intense pressure as Pakistan pacers dismissed the Indian trio of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply. Tilak shared half-century stands with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube as the Men in Blue won with two balls to spare.

Kuldeep Yadav sparked Pakistan's batting collapse before India star's match-winning knock

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Pakistan's batting line-up imploded after the halfway mark following Suryakumar Yadav's decision to put the Men in Green into bat. Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman made an outstanding start, stitching a 84-run stand.

Varun Chakravarthy saw the back of Farhan for 58 off 37 deliveries as the right-handed batter holed out to mid-wicket. Pakistan were still on track to make a big score when they found themselves at 113/1 in the 13th over of the innings. It was then that the Men in Green's collapse started, losing their remaining nine wickets only for 33 runs to be bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with a stunning haul of 4-0-30-4. Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel snared two wickets each. Kuldeep also earned the Player of the Series award for his 17 wickets in the tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
