Team India star's father makes appearance during training session ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match, Shubman Gill touches his feet [Watch]

Team India batter Abhishek Sharma's father made an appearance during the training session ahead of the big clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai. Fellow teammates Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh were seen touching his feet as a sign of respect.Abhishek's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, has appeared in stadiums on multiple occasions, not only during the national team's matches but also for IPL fixtures. Hence, he could also be seen watching the game from the Dubai International Stadium.Watch the video below:The match against Pakistan is expected to be a high-voltage one, and the venue is likely to be jampacked.Abhishek Sharma played an explosive cameo for Team India in their win over UAEAbhishek Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Abhishek played a cameo of 30 off only 16 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai. With only 58 runs for the Men in Blue to chase down, the left-hander set the tone by hitting a six and four to begin the innings.In the process, Team India also registered their fastest victory in T20Is, chasing down the target in only 4.3 overs, and gained a big NRR boost. However, it will be Abhishek's first international game against Pakistan; hence, there could be some nerves. A victory against Pakistan should send Suryakumar Yadav and Co. to the Super 4 stage.Pakistan, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 93-run victory over Oman at the Dubai International Stadium. But the Men in Blue will present a stiff challenge, given their recent run of form. India and Pakistan registered one win each against one another in the Asia Cup, contested three years ago in the T20 format.The Men in Blue had won the 50-overs edition last year; hence, they are the defending champions. It remains to be seen if Team India will make any changes to their playing XI.