Team India star's unique trophy celebration leaves fans in splits after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Sep 29, 2025 20:07 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in Asia Cup 2025 final. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy posted a few pictures on his X account after the side's Asia Cup 2025 triumph. The Men in Blue secured a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the summit clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Interestingly, the Indian team were not handed over the trophy after the final, despite the win. The side later celebrated with an 'imaginary trophy' at the post-match presentation.

Following the drama, Chakaravarthy shared a couple of pictures with a teacup. In one of the photographs, the 34-year-old could be seen resting in the bed with that cup. He captioned the post:

"'Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere india ek taraf' (Entire world on one side, and my India on one side) Jai hind !!!"
Chakaravarthy's unique celebration left fans in splits and drew hilarious reactions on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Chakaravarthy was one of India's top bowling performers at the Asia Cup 2025. He claimed seven wickets across six outings at an impressive economy rate of 6.50.

Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a fantastic spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

India won the toss and elected to field first in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Pakistan got off to a brilliant start as openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman formed an 84-run stand from 58 balls.

However, India's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel helped India stage a turnaround and bundle out Pakistan for 146. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with stunning figures of 4-0-30-4.

Axar also did a fine job with a spell of 4-0-26-2. Chakaravarthy claimed two wickets as well, while conceding 30 runs from his four overs.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side chased the target in 19.4 overs. Tilak Varma played a clutch knock under pressure, helping his side cross the line in the last-over thriller.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls. Shivam Dube chipped in with an impactful knock of 33 from 22 deliveries. Varma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic batting exploits.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
