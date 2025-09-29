Team India star's unique trophy celebration leaves fans in splits after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy posted a few pictures on his X account after the side's Asia Cup 2025 triumph. The Men in Blue secured a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the summit clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28.Interestingly, the Indian team were not handed over the trophy after the final, despite the win. The side later celebrated with an 'imaginary trophy' at the post-match presentation.Following the drama, Chakaravarthy shared a couple of pictures with a teacup. In one of the photographs, the 34-year-old could be seen resting in the bed with that cup. He captioned the post: &quot;'Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere india ek taraf' (Entire world on one side, and my India on one side) Jai hind !!!&quot; Chakaravarthy's unique celebration left fans in splits and drew hilarious reactions on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:Hitesh Garg @grhiteshLINK@chakaravarthy29 SSRajamouli Sir could add VFX and substitute the cup for Asia Cup 😁 #IndianCricket #INDvPAK #trophy #TrophyChorVAISHNAVI VERMA @MeVaishnavi234LINK@chakaravarthy29 Maza hi aa gya tweet padh ke 😂❤️ bhokal macha diyaVikas. @CricChaosLINK@chakaravarthy29 Bro tweets once in a while, but when bro tweets it's banger 🔥🗣️aman. @howuxdoinnLINK@chakaravarthy29 Bro 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂Ronak Rathod @Rathod_2606LINK@chakaravarthy29 Varun Bhai 🤣🤣🤌🤌👌Chakaravarthy was one of India's top bowling performers at the Asia Cup 2025. He claimed seven wickets across six outings at an impressive economy rate of 6.50.Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a fantastic spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 finalIndia won the toss and elected to field first in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Pakistan got off to a brilliant start as openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman formed an 84-run stand from 58 balls.However, India's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel helped India stage a turnaround and bundle out Pakistan for 146. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with stunning figures of 4-0-30-4.Axar also did a fine job with a spell of 4-0-26-2. Chakaravarthy claimed two wickets as well, while conceding 30 runs from his four overs.The Suryakumar Yadav-led side chased the target in 19.4 overs. Tilak Varma played a clutch knock under pressure, helping his side cross the line in the last-over thriller.The southpaw remained unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls. Shivam Dube chipped in with an impactful knock of 33 from 22 deliveries. Varma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic batting exploits.