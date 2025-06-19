Team India star spotted roaming the streets of Leeds ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India star KL Rahul was spotted in the streets of Leeds ahead of the first Test between England and India. The opening game is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 20, in Leeds.
KL Rahul is among the senior and experienced players in the India squad for the five-match Test series against England. The star batter was seen on the streets of Leeds ahead of the opening game. He could be seen taking a stroll with a couple of others, dressed in a jacket with jeans and his hair tied.
The Indian players, along with Rahul, have been training and practicing hard in England for the series, having played a couple of games against England Lions that features some names from the senior squad, and an intra-squad game as well.
Below is the video of KL Rahul on the streets in Leeds, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) -
KL Rahul will have a crucial role to play with the bat for India
As the Indian team embarks on a new era in Test cricket, KL Rahul, among the senior players, will have a massive and crucial role to play. His responsibility will double up in the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who retired from Test cricket recently.
KL Rahul featured in the second unofficial Test between India A and England Lions ahead of the series. The right-hander put up an impressive show with the bat, scoring a hundred in the first innings as he made 116 runs off 168 balls that included 15 boundaries and a six. He followed it up with a half-century in the second innings, scoring 51 off 64 balls.
Rahul being in good touch ahead of the series comes as a huge positive for the hosts, for whom batting could prove to be among the biggest challenges on this tour.
While the team is in a transition period, the England series is also the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, which only adds to the magnitude. With India looking to start the new cycle on a positive note, Rahul will be expected to stand up and deliver.
