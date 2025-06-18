Team India star unveils new look ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series [ In Picture] 

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj recently flaunted a stylish haircut ahead of the side's upcoming five-match Test series against England. The tour marks the beginning of the Shubman Gill-led team's World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) campaign.

Ahead of the Test series opener in Leeds, Siraj shared an Instagram story to unveil his new look. The 31-year-old opted for a trendy French Crop haircut. He posted an Instagram story on Wednesday, June 18, to showcase the hairdo.

Here's a picture of Siraj's new look:

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.

Siraj's form will be key for visitors in the Test series as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to feature in all five Tests due to workload management. He did a decent job when the team last toured England in 2021-22.

The right-arm pacer was the second-highest wicket-taker for the touring side in the series, bagging 18 scalps across 9 innings. After being overlooked for the 2025 Champions Trophy, Siraj will have a point to prove here.

The opening match of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from June 20 to 24. It will be Shubman Gill's first assignment as India's new red-ball skipper. He took over the reins from Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last month.

Mohammed Siraj won the award for bowling the most dot balls in the recently concluded Indian Premier League

Mohammed Siraj was last seen in action during the recently concluded IPL 2025. The seamer plied his trade for the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the first time in his career.

He was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before the IPL 2025 mega auction. It ended his seven-year stint with the franchise. The talented bowler was in great demand at the auction and was ultimately roped in by the Gujarat-based side for a whopping ₹12.25 crore.

Siraj claimed 16 wickets from 15 innings at an economy rate of 9.24. He bowled a total of 151 dot balls, the most by any bowler in the season. The Shubman Gill-led GT's IPL 2025 campaign ended with a 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

