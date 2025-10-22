Team India stars head out for dinner in Adelaide ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India stars were spotted attending a team dinner at a restaurant named 'British Raj' in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, October 23. In a video uploaded by Australian outlet 7News Adelaide, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were seen entering the restaurant wearing casual outfits, seemingly to celebrate the festival of Diwali.Watch the video of Team India entering the restaurant here:Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy tenure didn't get off to the most auspicious start as the Men in Blue went down by seven wickets in the opening game of the three-game series at the Optus Stadium in Perth. A tricky pitch, along with countless stoppages due to rain, didn't allow India to get into any rhythm during their innings, and they eventually finished with only 136/9 in 26 overs.Australia, spearheaded by the bowling performance of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, chased the target down with ease. Captain Mitchell Marsh played a mature innings of 46* to help the home side past the finish line. Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21*) also played their roles to perfection.&quot;I think it is too early to judge them&quot; - Sitanshu Kotak backs Team India stars to come good in AdelaideSitanshu Kotak during a practice session. (Image Credits: Getty)Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who spoke to the reporters on Wednesday, October 21, was asked questions on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the pair endured a failure in the series opener. Kotak said their preparation was on point and that the weather in Perth didn't make the going easy. He stated, as quoted by IANS:&quot;Both of them are very experienced. I think it was the weather. It would have been the same if Australia had come out to bat first. It is not easy when there are four or five interruptions and every two overs you are going in and coming back out. Before coming to Australia, they had proper preparation. I think it is too early to judge them. You have to find the right time to intervene. I am a big believer in that. With such senior players, you don't want to intervene if it's not required.&quot;The upcoming second match of the series will be India's first ODI in Adelaide since 2019.