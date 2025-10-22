Team India stars head out for dinner in Adelaide ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 22, 2025 18:43 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India stars were spotted attending a team dinner at a restaurant named 'British Raj' in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, October 23. In a video uploaded by Australian outlet 7News Adelaide, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were seen entering the restaurant wearing casual outfits, seemingly to celebrate the festival of Diwali.

Ad

Watch the video of Team India entering the restaurant here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy tenure didn't get off to the most auspicious start as the Men in Blue went down by seven wickets in the opening game of the three-game series at the Optus Stadium in Perth. A tricky pitch, along with countless stoppages due to rain, didn't allow India to get into any rhythm during their innings, and they eventually finished with only 136/9 in 26 overs.

Australia, spearheaded by the bowling performance of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, chased the target down with ease. Captain Mitchell Marsh played a mature innings of 46* to help the home side past the finish line. Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21*) also played their roles to perfection.

Ad

"I think it is too early to judge them" - Sitanshu Kotak backs Team India stars to come good in Adelaide

Sitanshu Kotak during a practice session. (Image Credits: Getty)
Sitanshu Kotak during a practice session. (Image Credits: Getty)

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who spoke to the reporters on Wednesday, October 21, was asked questions on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the pair endured a failure in the series opener. Kotak said their preparation was on point and that the weather in Perth didn't make the going easy. He stated, as quoted by IANS:

Ad
"Both of them are very experienced. I think it was the weather. It would have been the same if Australia had come out to bat first. It is not easy when there are four or five interruptions and every two overs you are going in and coming back out. Before coming to Australia, they had proper preparation. I think it is too early to judge them. You have to find the right time to intervene. I am a big believer in that. With such senior players, you don't want to intervene if it's not required."

The upcoming second match of the series will be India's first ODI in Adelaide since 2019.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications