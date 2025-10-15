Team India stars share insights with West Indies players post IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:26 IST
Team India stars with the trophy after series win over West Indies (Image Credits: BCCI/X)
Team India stars with the trophy after series win over West Indies (Image Credits: BCCI/X)

India beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test in Delhi. With this win, they sealed the two-match series 2-0. Post the conclusion of the second Test, a few Team India stars met the West Indies players and had conversations with them.

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were seen having conversations with the opposition players on the ground. Some of them also met the West Indies players in the dressing room. Among these were pacer Mohammed Siraj, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Notably, head coach Gautam Gambhir was also seen conversing with West Indies coach Darren Sammy.

KL Rahul even shared a piece of advice on batting in Test cricket.

"Number one is for me to score runs. When I work with my coach, he always tells me to first figure out how can you score runs. Then we go back and say how can we defend the ball," he was heard saying.

Rahul also signed a jersey for one of the West Indies players. Players from both teams were seen enjoying and all smiles while sharing experiences and insights.

Watch the video posted by the Indian cricket team on Instagram below:

In the second Test, the hosts scored 518/5 in the first innings. The West Indies were bowled out for 248 in reply. After the follow-on was enforced on them, the visitors made 390 in their second innings. Set a target of 121, the hosts got over the line with ease.

Historic Test series victory for Team India

It was a historic Test series win for Shubman Gill and his men. Notably, it was Gill's first series victory in the format as captain. They also went past South Africa for the third-most Test wins for a team at home. It was their 122nd win in the format at home.

India also recorded the most consecutive Test series wins against an opposition. They asserted their dominance over the West Indies and registered their tenth consecutive Test series win over them (2002-2025).

It was a perfect start to the 2025-26 home season for the hosts. They had won the first Test by an innings and 140 runs. Therefore, it was a comfortable series win for them.

